Garrett’s campaign gets professional

LIMA — Janet Garrett, Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, has reconfigured her campaign and gained the support from the Ohio Democratic Party in order to increase her odds of taking the seat from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) come November.

Garrett’s campaign has been able to clinch two major advantages compared to her earlier outings. First, Garrett will now have campaign offices in each county of the 4th District. Second and more importantly, she has gained the support of Joe Trippi, the chief media strategist behind the campaign that ousted former Alabama Senator Roy Moore.

Garrett said Trippi’s organization had determined that the demographics of Ohio’s 4th Congressional District and Alabama are similar enough that a serious campaign by Garrett has the chance of upsetting Jordan, who has never ran a hotly contested race outside of the Republican primary.

Jordan defeated Garrett by a 36-point spread in both 2014 and 2016. Democrats have made claims that the 4th District, also known as the “duck” due to its shape, was custom-built to elect conservatives back in 2010 when district maps were redrawn.

During a visit to Allen County Democratic Chair’s Club on May 31, Garrett spelled out some of her campaigns stances on Jordan even going so far to call the representative a “traitor” to the democratic process because of his efforts as a member of the House’s Oversight Committee, which is calling for a second special counsel to look into perceived injustices in the Justice Department instead of supporting Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“I believe that Donald Trump is completely capable of becoming a fascist dictator,” Garrett said. “I believe that Jim Jordan would be glad to be his second lieutenant in that endeavor.”

Garrett took more than a few shots at Jordan during her visit at Casa Lu Al.

“I always know when he’s on the news because my Twitter blows up,” she said. “He gets on the news and makes a fool of himself.”

“Personally, I think that it would be a disaster if he became the Speaker of the House. His goal is to shrink government to the point where it can be drowned in a bathtub.”

Garrett also badmouthed Jordan’s ability to “pivot,” a political move that many elected officials use to move the conversation into more comfortable territory.

As for Garrett’s platform, she voiced her support for universal healthcare and fiscal responsibility, especially when it comes to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Garrett said estimates have been made that say the bill will potentially add $2 trillion to the national debt while making it easier for the rich to get richer.

“The poor are getting poorer, the middle class is collapsing and the rich have fire hoses of cash pointed in their directions,” she said.

Democratic leadership may also be supporting Garrett’s race because of Jordan’s growing power in the House. Jordan has recently been hinting at a potential run for the speakership, and he recently led an initiative to sink the House’s Farm Bill to put immigration back on the House’s agenda.

Three-time candidate aims for Jordan's job

