Auditor certifies proposed M’burg 5-mill levy


By Christopher Selmek - cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

The Champaign County auditor has certified a proposed 5-year, 5-mill levy the Mechanicsburg Village Council is considering for the Nov. 6 ballot. A recent article in the Daily Citizen and Mechanicsburg Telegram incorrectly states a $5 million levy is being considered.

Auditor Karen Bailey estimated that the tax revenue produced would be $90,500 over the course of five years, assuming the tax valuation of the subdivision remains constant throughout the life of the levy.

The proposed levy requires three readings by the village council before it can be on the ballot.

Mayor Greg Kimball said the money raised by the levy would be used exclusively for street repair and maintenance.

