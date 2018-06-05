SonShine to perform at Oak Grove CCCU

SonShine will be in concert at 6 p.m. July 7 at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union, 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg.
Submitted on behalf of Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union.
