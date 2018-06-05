Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Chaz and I’m a sweet 1-year-old who gets along well with other cats. I’m not really a lap kitty but love attention, toys and being brushed. I’m up to date on shots, feline leukemia negative and spayed. Are you looking for a sweet kitty to add to your home? Come visit me and my feline friends at Paws animal shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36 Urbana, Ohio 43078. Or contact us at 937-653-6233, .pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Friday 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4, Closed Sunday & Monday..Paws runs on donations only and always welcomes donations..Our needs are as follows Laundry soap, dryer sheets, Bleach, Dawn Dish Soap, Brooms, Dust Pans, Hand Soap, Paper Towels, Purina Cat & Kitten Chow, Canned Cat & Kitten food ( pate’)..scoopable cat litter..Cat Treats, Toys..Monetary Donations are always welcome to help with our never ending vet bills..Stop on out to Paws Animal Shelter..You will be glad you did..

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Cats are connoisseurs of comfort – James Herriot”

The cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAAWL) is Harriet, a 2-year-old Maine Coon. Harriet likes her love rubs and any lap she can claim. She does enjoy a cat tree for relaxation. Harriet gets along with other cats and is litter trained. She is spayed, microchipped and is current on all vaccinations including the following: FCRPP, Rabies and has been dewormed. Harriet has been tested FeLV/FIV negative and is on flea prevention. If you would like for this gorgeous girl to join your family, our adoption fee for Harriet and all of our felines at CCAWL is $50.00 cash, credit, or debit only. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Attention: CCAWL is host the Peace, Love & Rescue Fundraiser, which will be held on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Rain date June 23rd, 2018.) Registration is required for team events by June 1st, 2018. A cost per person team is $120.00 ($30.00 per person.) All teams competing will receive a limited edition participation t-shirt and 1st & 2ndPlace Prizes Awarded. Team events include: water kick ball, corn hole, scavenger hunt, mud pit tug of war, etc. We will also have other public events including vendors, food & drinks, Kids K-9 movies, K9 demos, doggy bingo and much more! Please come dressed in your best 60’s attire and let’s get groovy! For more information please call us at 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail. – Kinky Friedman”

The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is Atticus. He is a 3-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel rescued from a puppy mill. Atticus is very social and loves attention from people and gets along well with other dogs and cats. This sweet boy will appreciate a patient person who will help him with house training. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: DA2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu, and Rabies. Atticus has been dewormed and heart worm tested negative as well as on flea, heartworm and tick prevention. If you would like this pretty boy to be a part of your family, you must have an approved application which can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or you may stop by our facility.

The adoption fee for Atticus and all our other canines is $150 cash, credit or debit card. Our hours of operation are – Tuesday 12:00 – 2:00pm, Wednesday through Friday – 12:00 – 5:30 pm and Saturday – 12:00 – 2:00 pm. For more information please call us at 937-834-5236.

A Friendly Reminder: The CCAWL is having a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment necessary – cash or credit/debit only. Vaccinations to be provided are Da2PP & Da2PPL for dogs $10.00, FCRPP for cats $10.00, 1 year Rabies $10.00, 3 year Rabies (with proof of current Rabies) $15.00, HeartwormTest & FeLV Test $20.00 , Bivalent Flu Vaccine $15.00. The Heartworm Prevention & Flea Prevention are available for purchase during this clinic only. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Lovely Harriet is a 2-year-old Maine Coon cat available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Shopping for a new friend? Check out Atticus, a 3-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel now residing at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Sweet, playful Chaz is one year old and waiting for a person or family to adopt him from PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by Champaign County Shelters and rescues.

