Wanted: Records, documents to shred

URBANA – The Peoples Savings Bank will offer a secure way to destroy confidential records and information by hosting a free community shredding event on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and will be held in the parking lot of the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Acceptable items include paper materials such as bank/credit card statements, checks, deposit slips, bound and stapled paper, and all office type paper. Unacceptable items include metal clips, binders, cardboard boxes, hazardous waste, trash, paper towels, plastics, glass and aluminum. Limit of 5 file boxes (the size copy paper is sold in).

SHRED-IT, a trusted document management company, will be on hand to ensure documents are handled safely and securely. Enter from the state Route 55 entrance to be directed to the shredding area. SHRED-IT will provide two trucks that participants will be able to drive up to for unloading. Staff members of Peoples Savings Bank and SHRED-IT will assist with boxes or bags.

Refreshments will be served. Participants can register to win a cross-cut shredder. Information will be available concerning protection from identity theft and consumer fraud. Stop by for a visit with MOOLA and watch your items being shredded on site.

Stop identity theft and recycle at the same time! For additional information, call The Peoples Savings Bank at 937-653-1600.

