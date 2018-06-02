Library hosting adult reading program

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library is offering an Adult Summer Reading Program this June and July. Programs include book tasting, euchre, bingo, trivia, and karaoke. Find new authors and new genres to read at the book tastings! Bring your own euchre team or mix it up with new friends to play this classic card game! Bring your friends to play some good old style bingo! Guess the music at our trivia nights! Sing your heart out or listen at karaoke! Programs are: June 5, 19, 26, July 24, and 31 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. June 7, 14, 21, July 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. The program on July 10, is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. There is a prize drawing at the end of each week. For more information, call the Mechanicsburg Public Library at 937-834-2004 or visit our website at www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us.

Submitted story