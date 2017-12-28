FFA formed 80 years ago

Reprinted from The Daily Telegram, December 7, 1937

School Board Meeting

The payment of about $400.00 worth of bills was the main item of business transacted by the board of education at a meeting at the school building.

Mrs. D. G. Wing, who filled the unexpired term of Mrs. C. S. Neer on the library board, was appointed for the full term on the board. The financial ——were discussed at the appearing that the operating expense fund will fall short of requirements.

The Future Farmers of America held a meeting at the school building and enjoyed refreshments of apples, doughnuts and cider which they shared with members of the board of education.

The courtesy was greatly appreciated.

—-

Reprinted from The Daily Telegram, January 12, 1938

Young Farmers Organize

There were fifteen young farmers in attendance at the first meeting of the part-time agriculture course held at the school building last evening, under the direction of J.G. Owens, instructor of vocational agriculture.

Swine production was the topic chosen by the group for discussion for the series of meetings and Tuesday was selected as the meeting night. Ping pong and checkers were enjoyed as recreation.

All young farmers of the community are urged to attend the meeting next Tuesday evening and participate in the discussion of “How to increase the number of pigs farrowed.”

—-

Reprinted from The Daily Telegram, January 17, 1938

VOCATIONAL CLASS PLANNED PEST HUNT

A pest hunt has been organized among the boys of the vocational agricultural classes in the local school. The boys have been divided into two groups to make a contest of the pest hunt.

Richard Hatfield has been chosen captain of the boys north of town, while Donald Hodge is captain of the boys south of town.

The contest will close the first of February at which time the losers will have to give the winners a feed. The boy with the highest number of points will be given a Future Farmer emblem as first prize. The boys have killed a good many pests to date including mice, sparrows, starlings, crows and rats. The members of the Future Farmers will appreciate the help of farmers by allowing the boys to hunt pests on their farms.—Donald Hodge, reporter.

—-

Reprinted from The Daily Telegram, March 15, 1938

FUTURE FARMER’S CLUB HELD MEETING

There were twenty guests and nineteen members of the Future Farmers of America, an organization recently formed in the local school, present for a meeting at the school building last evening.

The meeting opened in the regular ritualistic form, the president, Donald Hodge, presiding. He extended a welcome to the fathers and guests present, to which Chas. E. Wing responded. Mr. Wing, in his brief remarks commented on the fallacy of the statement that “Opportunity Knocks But Once.” He stated that opportunity may knock 1,000 times if the person will make use of the chances, or opportunities for education, business advancement and other openings in life.

The guest speaker was John T. Brown, Master Farmer, whose very interesting talk might well be: “Success Depends On Effort.” Mr. Brown stressed the need for education, not as some parents expressed it so that their children would not have to work as hard as they had, but that they would be fitted for

hard work and by means of education attain greater accomplishments. In his wide experience Mr. Brown cited many instances proving the value of an education. His talk was full of inspiration and was greatly enjoyed by all present.

Another Master Farmer, John Gault, was present and Rep. W. P. Van Ness was a special guest.

—-

Reprinted from The Daily Telegram, 7 April, 1938

Future Farmer Items

The Future Farmers of America held the regular monthly meeting Monday evening at the school building with fourteen present.

Howard Violet presided at the meeting in the absence of the president, Donald Hatfield, who is now the guest of a feed company in St. Louis, Missouri, as a reward for showing the prize calf at the Buffalo show last fall.

It was decided to have a Future Farmers soft ball team this summer. The program consisted of stunts and musical numbers, Donald Hodge, reporter.

—-

Reprinted from The Daily Telegram, July 12, 1938

FUTURE FARMERS HAD A SPECIAL MEETING

The Mechanicsburg chapter of the Future Farmers of America held a special meeting last evening in the chapter room at the school building. Howard Violet, the new president of the F.F.A. was in charge of the meeting.

Plans for having a leadership exhibit at the Ohio State Fair were discussed and approved. This will be a part of the Ohio State Junior Fair in which the F.F.A. boys of the state play an important part.

It was voted to spend one day during the first week in August making a group project tour. In this tour the boys will go in a body to visit the farming program of each member of the chapter.

Several of the members decided to have livestock exhibits at the Champaign County Fair at Urbana in August. This decision was based upon the fact that it will be an opportunity to gain additional experience in showmanship.

The group discussed plans for the coming year with great enthusiasm.

This was the first meeting of David R. Jones, the new vocational agriculture teacher in the local school, with the boys and after the meeting the boys adjourned to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jones on North Main Street, where they enjoyed a social get-to-gether and where refreshments were served.