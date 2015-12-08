Police continue seeking info in 2011 death

The Urbana Police Division is continuing to seek information into the 2011 homicide case of Louis Taylor.

Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell stated Tuesday that this month and next month the division has had large billboards placed along U.S. Route 68 between Urbana and Springfield hoping these catch the attention of people who may have information to share with police regarding the homicide case.

Lingrell states the billboards are paid for out of the police investigations fund.

On Oct. 25, 2011, Taylor was found badly assaulted inside his Dorothy Moore Avenue home by a breakfast buddy from a local restaurant. Taylor, 87, died from multiple major injuries to his head on Nov. 17, 2011.

Missing from his garage and later recovered that same day in the parking lot of Long John Silver’s, 2217 S. Limestone St., Springfield, was Taylor’s 2006 Jeep Liberty.

Police have collected physical evidence during this investigation, however, Lingrell stated they cannot discuss anything specific regarding what they have. Police investigators have gone out of the state to interview people who may have information on the crime and have obtained dozens of statements from persons who may have information about the crime.

Lingrell states a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide is still in effect. The reward is offered jointly by the Urbana Police Division and the Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lingrell stated the case remains priority number one for the division and will remain so until it is solved.

“We continue to have the belief that all people have some good in them,” Lingrell stated. “Many have a spiritual belief that there is a God or a higher being, directing our lives. We all have a mother and a father, grandparent or an adult person we have counted on for most of our lives to help us and to protect us.

“We know that there may be people out there who do know about this homicide, besides the killer. We believe that the goodness that those people have, and the fact that no grandfather, father or brother deserves to have their life taken so violently, can help lead us to solving this case for Mr. Taylor and for his family, who greatly miss him.”

Lingrell reiterated that police want to give closure to Taylor’s family and friends.

“Please, if you are aware of information that could help us to provide closure to this case, honor Louis Taylor’s memory, and allow his family to have some sense of comfort in knowing the person(s) responsible for this are made to account for their actions,” Lingrell stated. “Come forward and share that information with police.”

Lingrell stated he can be contacted at 937-652-4364 or through the crime/drug tip line at 937-652-4357.

Pictured is an example of billboards the Urbana Police Division has had placed along U.S. Route 68 between Urbana and Springfield as their investigation into the 2011 death of Louis Taylor continues. Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell states the division hopes the billboards will catch the attention of people who may have information to share with them regarding the homicide case. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2015/12/web1_Taylor.jpg Pictured is an example of billboards the Urbana Police Division has had placed along U.S. Route 68 between Urbana and Springfield as their investigation into the 2011 death of Louis Taylor continues. Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell states the division hopes the billboards will catch the attention of people who may have information to share with them regarding the homicide case. Photo submitted by Urbana Police Division

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.