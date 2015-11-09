HEAP of help available from Community Action Organization for winter heating bills

Are you or someone you know fighting to make ends meet? Struggling with your winter heating bills? Do you have a heating emergency?

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) runs now through March 31, 2016. Income eligibility is 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($42,437.50) per year for a family of four). E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households that are: threatened with disconnection, already disconnected, or have less than 25% supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

The following list includes those documents required for assistance:

All Social Security numbers for every household member

All pages of your current electric and gas bill or information on your bulk fuel

All birth dates for every household member

Proof of all income received within the last 13 weeks for all household members

If renting, lease agreement or rent receipt with landlord’s name, address and phone number

Job and Family Services Case number

If disabled, proof of disability

For further information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments please contact the Community Action Organization office at 937-772-9164.

Submitted Story

Submitted by the Community Action Organization.

