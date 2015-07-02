County unemployment rate rises slightly

Champaign County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in May, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Last month’s unemployment rate was a slight increase from April’s 4.0 percent.

The county’s employment rate increased from 19,100 in April to 19,300. The number of unemployed people remained at 800.

In May 2014, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.

Champaign County was one of 22 counties in the state with an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent or lower.

Logan County’s unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in May, up from 3.9 percent in April.

Mercer County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.1 percent, while Monroe County had the highest at 9.4 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in May, unchanged from April. Ohio’s non-farm wage and salary employment increased 12,000 over the month, from 5,395,000 in April to 5,407,000 in May.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 302,000, up 5,000 from 297,000 in April. The number of unemployed decreased by 26,000 in the past 12 months from 328,000. The May unemployment rate for Ohio was down from 5.7 percent in May 2014.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 5.5 percent, up from 5.4 percent in April, but down from 6.3 percent in May 2014.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.