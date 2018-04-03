Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Piper is 2 years old, fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed. She had a litter of kittens shortly after she arrived at Paws. They have all been adopted so now it’s her turn to go to her forever home. She is quite a little lover and sometimes thinks she needs all the attention, so she can be a little bully with some of the other cats. I think she would prefer to be the only cat in the home so she can get the spoilings she deserves..Come on out to Paws and meet sweet Piper…We have lots of kitties all age ranges looking for their forever homes..We run solely on donations only and always have a need for the following.. Liquid laundry soap, Dryer sheets, Bleach, Dawn Dish soap, 39 gallon trash bags, hand soap, paper towels, Purina cat & kitten chow, canned cat food (pate’ chicken)..cat treats..Purina dog chow, dog treats, peanut butter and monetary donations are always welcome..We are open Tues thru Fri 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4..1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Oh 43078..937-653-6233..pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Stop out and see us, you’ll be glad you did !

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“Love comes in all shapes and sizes. Adopt a shelter pet and meet the love of your life.” The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is Nova, a 3-year-old Husky. Nova is house-trained and loves to play and be loved. She can be a little shy at first, but warms up nicely after a meet and greet. Due to her prey drive, no small dogs or cats as house companions. Nova enjoys the company of large to medium size dogs and would do well with older children. If you are interested in Nova, you must have an approved application. The application can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash, credit or debit card only.

Nova and all of our residents are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, including the BiValent Flu vaccine, microchipped, heartworm tested, and treated with flea & heartworm prevention. The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic offers low cost sterilizations. If you would like to take advantage of the $aving$ please call 937-834-5236 for details.

CCAWL is a non-profit, private organization that relies on public support and donations. To support our mission monetary donations can be accepted via mail, PayPal and Facebook. A list of needed supplies can be found on our webpage. Feel free to come out and visit, take a tour of our campus and find out what the CCAWL is about. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Our hours of Operation are Wednesday through Saturday 12pm-6pm (All adoptions stop at 5:30pm.)

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

