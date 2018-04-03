PAWS For Reading returns to Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library PAWS for Reading program is 105 years old … in dog years!

For 15 years, Mechanicsburg Public Library has offered the PAWS for Reading program. The library provides a safe, comfortable, and fun way for children to gain confidence in their reading skills by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. Children can curl up in a gigantic, comfy “dog house” with a dog who enjoys having a book or two read to them. Our partnership with the volunteer members of DOGTORS Animal Assisted Therapy from Springfield has provided exceptional “listening” animals for 12 years.

PAWS Reading Saturdays are April 7 and April 21 with time slots at 9:30, 10, and 10:30 a.m. You pick the best reading time slot for you, but registration is required to reserve that time. The schedule fills up quickly but the library will use a waiting list. The library will furnish books or you can bring your own favorite books.

Would you like to win a Kindle Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa? Sign up and attend the PAWS Reading Saturdays for chances to win.

Graydon Edwards reads to Gypsy the dog during PAWS For Reading.

Submitted story

