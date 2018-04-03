Mechanicsburg prohibits medical marijuana sales

The Mechanicsburg Village Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the distribution of medical marijuana in the village after its third reading on March 19. Council member Scott Salee motioned to approve the ordinance, and the motion was seconded by council member Charles Hickey.

Council heard the second reading of a resolution authorizing the use of volunteers by the village, which would allow volunteers to be covered by workers compensation if something were to happen to them on the job. This also would allow volunteers from the jail to assist in cleaning the village.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would add a section on “trafficking in, or possession of, dangerous drugs” to the village code.

Village Administrator April Huggins Davis said a compliance officer from the Environmental Protection Agency said a sewer plant capacity issue needs to be addressed to avoid violations and proposed possible solutions. One possibility would be to add a third filter at the water plant or to have another filter at the outflow at the creek. Another possibility would be to add more storage capacity at the water plant. Both solutions would involve major capital improvements. A third option would be to address infiltration and inflow problems caused by cracks and leaks in sewer lines.

Plans are in the works to determine where these cracks are. A smoke test of the entire sewer system is scheduled this summer.

Council scheduled a work session for April 23 at 6:30 p.m. This will be an informal opportunity for council members to ask questions and learn about issues facing the village.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

