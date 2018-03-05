M’burg elementary sets kindergarten registration dates

Registration dates for kindergartners entering Dohron Wilson Elementary will be by appointment on March 12 and April 25. Call the elementary office at 937-834-2453, ext. 1600, to schedule an appointment.

Registration packets can be picked up in the elementary office starting on March 1.

Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2018. to be eligible for kindergarten.

Parents are asked to bring the completed packet and copies of the following papers for registration:

Birth Certificate (not hospital record)

Immunization Records

Child’s Social Security Card

Residency Verification Form (you must have a utility bill or lease agreement)

Parent Driver’s License

Custody Papers (if applicable)

Once registration is complete, parents will be notified by mail of their child’s assessment date in the fall.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.

