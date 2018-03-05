Former Mechanicsburg mayor remembered

MECHANICSBURG – John E. Beedy, the former mayor of Mechanicsburg from 2000 to 2008, passed away on Monday, Feb. 19. Beedy began his career as an officer at the London Correctional Institution, then became Street Department Supervisor for the village from 1977 to 1998.

Beedy and his wife, Mary, had been married for 50 years. He had two daughters, Cindy Smith and Lori Tibbals, and one son, John A. Beedy, as well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Tibbals was inspired to joined the city council because of Beedy’s encouragement.

“He focused a lot on making sure the streets were in good order and leaves were swept up each year,” she said. “He also worked hard in putting ordinances in place to make sure properties were cleaned up and there wasn’t trash all around.

“He wanted to bring people to our town to see the history so as soon as became mayor he started working on bringing a fireworks show back to our town,” she continued. “He worked on getting donations and vendors to come in. It took him a couple years to get money and support but I believe in 2002 Mechanicsburg had a fireworks show at our Goshen Park. He also loved fireworks when he was a kid and he wanted them in our town so folks didn’t have to travel out of town.”

Current Mechanicsburg Mayor Greg Kimball said he served on the village council under Beedy.

“He was very dedicated to his community and to our residents,” he said. “He was very strong-willed, especially to things that the residents held dear and near to their hearts. An example of this was the Village Fourth of July Fireworks which had been dropped several years before. John determined that the people wanted them back again and he spearheaded a campaign to get them restarted. He was successful, and today, 15 years later, they remain as part of our Summer Celebration. His commitment will be missed.”

Tibbals said her father liked to sit out in the garage in the summer time and watch the hummingbirds fly around and watch the people go by. Since being retired, Beedy has enjoyed being with family, watching football, and keeping up with the news.

