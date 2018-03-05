Libraries to host preparedness sessions

Champaign County libraries will be hosting emergency preparedness meetings over the upcoming months. Each session will have its own theme, as described below:

March 17, 2018, 1 p.m. “Prepare for Emergencies” presented by the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency and “Prepare for Emergencies for Youth” (elementary school age) presented by Mechanicsburg Public Library Youth Librarian Caitlin Lloyd and Larry Lloyd. Mechanicsburg Public Library at 60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Phone: 937-834-2004

April 7, 2018, 1 p.m. “Prepare for Emergencies with Extra Needs” by American Red Cross and “Prepare for Emergencies for Youth” (elementary school age). North Lewisburg Branch Library at 161 Winder Street, North Lewisburg, OH 43060. Phone: 937-747-3043

April 12, 2018, 10 a.m. “Health Emergencies” presented by the Champaign County Health District and “Prepare for Emergencies for Youth” (elementary school age). Champaign County Library at 1060 Scioto Street Urbana, OH 43078. Phone: 937-653-3811

April 14, 2018, 11 a.m. “Disaster Preparedness – Preparing All You Need.” Registration is required. St. Paris Public Library at 127 E Main Street P.O. Box 740 St. Paris, OH 43072. Phone: 937-663-4349

April 19, 2018 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Emergency Shelter Demonstration” presented by the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency at Champaign County Library at 1060 Scioto Street Urbana, OH 43078. Phone: 937-653-3811