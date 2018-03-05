Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter

Mango has been a resident at Paws for 3 years, She is 4 years old, also fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed. She loves attention and a good brushing and naps on her pillow bed. Please come and meet Mango at Paws Urbana, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana (937-653-6233).

Hours of operation are noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Holly Berry and I am a year-old English Coonhound girl. I am a little on the small side, weighing about 45 pounds. I have already been spayed, up to date on shots, had my flea treatment and worming. I am also heartworm negative. They say I appear to be house trained and I walk great on a leash. I love being around other dogs and kids. My adoption fee is $150 which includes my 2018 dog tags. Won’t you please come and see me and maybe we can do some leash walking! Then maybe, just maybe you can find a place in your heart and your home for a young girl like me. I promise to do my best to be the best girl you ever had! Please help me find happiness and be my new forever home!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Holly Berry says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

One-year-old Holly Berry, an English Coonhound, resides at Barely Used Pets and anxiously awaits new owners to adopt her and take her home. Mango has spent three of her 4 years at PAWS Animal Shelter and is quite ready for a home and family of her own.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

