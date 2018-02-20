Park District offers animal trivia and hiking

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Park District offers the following programs. To register for any of these programs, call the Park District office at 937-882-6000 or register at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Saturday, Feb. 24, 10-11:30 a.m.

Davidson Interpretive Center

Go “mad” with us! Learn about some wild, wacky, “mad” animals with our “Top 10 Mad Animals” trivia. Have some Wonderland fun while you sip tea, eat some snacks and make a craft. Please dress up if you would like to, but it’s not required. And don’t be late…for this very important date! For ages 6 – 12. (This is a drop-off program, but parents may stay to wait if they would like to.)

Clark Park Hikers

Every Thursday, 9 a.m.

George Rogers Clark Park, Meet at Lower Parking Lot

Join Park District Volunteers each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. Experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the outdoors. Meet at the parking lot below the dam.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Clark County Park District.

Submitted by the Clark County Park District.