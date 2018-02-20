Preschool screenings begin in March

Dates have been set for the next round of preschool screenings, which will be held within the various districts as well as at Healthy Kids Day at Urbana University. These screenings are very important in setting next school year’s roster. The schedule is as follows:

-March 3 – Urbana screening at the ESC Building/Route 68-Entrance #1

-March 16 – Mechanicsburg screening at the Dohron Wilson Elementary School

-April 13 – Triad screening at Triad Elementary School (Triad residents are asked to call 937-826-2961 Ext. 4106.)

-April 13 – West Liberty-Salem screening at West Liberty-Salem Elementary School

-April 28 – at Healthy Kids Day at Urbana University

At this screening, children’s gross motor, fine motor, self-help, learning, communication and social/behavioral areas will be checked. There are specific documents that are needed. Please call 937-653-5214 for an appointment and more information.

Submitted story

Information from Madison-Champaign Education Service Center.

