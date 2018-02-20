Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Domino, around 3 years old, fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and neutered. He’s a sweet boy that loves attention and a good lap to take a nap on. He’s available for adoption at Paws Urbana. Stop by PAWS, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana, or call 937-653-6233. Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday noon-5 p.m.; and Saturday noon-4 p.m. Email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and visit www.facebook.com/paws.urbana

Barely Used Pets

My name is Miles and I am a Lhasa Apso boy. I weigh about 24 pounds. I am so confused because my person went to the emergency room with that awful flu bug and never came back home. They passed away. I just never knew that a flu bug could take them away from me like this. But here I am at Barely Used Pets. They are giving me lots and lots of hugs and loving to help me heal my heart. I have already met so many other 4-legged kids here and they have a great playground for us to run around on! I am terribly heartbroken, but I know my person would want me to carry on. I know they would want me to find the bestest new home ever. I know they would want me to find happiness again. So I am taking a deep breath and stepping out on my faith that the right home is just around the corner! I am on the Senior-for-Senior program here. If you are a senior, the adoption fee is waived for me. But you don’t have to be a senior to adopt me! I am a really good boy. I am already neutered and up to date on vaccines. I walk great on a leash and and house-trained. I am great with kids and other dogs, and I don’t even mind cats. Won’t you please come and see me? I have been told that I am super cute, too! But I don’t want you to take me home because I’m handsome…but rather because you want a boy who will love you back for every time you love me. A boy who will never stop thanking you for helping me to find love and happiness again! I just need a chance and I know, I just know that you might be that special person for me. You can tell me anything, anything! I will keep your secrets and all I want in return is a little spot to curl up next to you. My adoption fee is $150 and that includes my dog license.

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Mr. Miles says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

“Dogs have a way to finding the people who need them and filling an emptiness we didn’t even know we had.” The Champaign County Animal Welfare League pet of the week is Boost. He is a 4-month-old double merle Australian Shepherd who weighs 20 pounds. A double merle is a dog who was bred from two dogs with a merle pattern. There is a dominant gene in merle dogs that links together to cause vision and hearing impairments in the puppies from such a breeding. Because of this, Boost has some sight and hearing deficits. He is great with other dogs and loves attention. Boost is not house broken and will need someone with love and patience to teach him. Boost is neutered and is current on all vaccines including the following: Bordatella, Bivalent Flu, and D2PPL. He is microchipped, has been heartworm tested negative and is on flea and heartworm prevention. If you are interested in providing this beautiful boy with his forever home, you must have an approved application. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash or credit/debit card. No checks please.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic is offering low cost sterilizations for cats and dogs. Please call 937-834-5236 for more information about our low cost spay & neuter program. Looking to become a member? Sign up for a membership at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League! Memberships include the use of our indoor/outdoor dog park, trails/agility course, grooming facilities and much more. Our hours are Wednesday through Saturday 12-530pm. We are located at 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

