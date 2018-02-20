Nominations sought for 2018 Empowering Woman

The Woman’s Tourist Club in Mechanicsburg will be honoring a deserving woman with the 2018 Empowering Woman Award at their May Banquet. Our club needs your nominations. Please submit your entry by telling why your special woman deserves this award. We want to recognize a woman who goes above and beyond in her church, clubs, schools, and other community/county organizations to make our world a better place to live for all ages. The Woman’s Tourist Club has been affiliated with GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs since in 1894 as a charter club. Through the years we have been instrumental in helping with the school and Mechanicsburg Public Library, as well as contributing to the renovation of the Gate at Maple Grove Cemetery. Our club members continue to be educated in the area of Arts, Conservation, Education, Home Life, Public Issues, and International Outreach at our monthly meetings.

Do you know of a deserving woman that you could help us recognize? Women nominated should be volunteers in Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg. They are not required to be members of The Woman’s Tourist Club. Please submit her name so that we can celebrate her inspiration to others.

Each submission must be completed with information on the deserving woman – with a photo if available and a letter from the sponsor describing her accomplishments and activities in the Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg area. Applications are due by April 16th for consideration this year.

If you have any questions or want more information about the Woman’s Tourist Club, please contact Woman’s Tourist Club President Phyllis Powers at 937-834-3317 or Pat McElroy at 614-266-1510. Applications are available electronically by emailing pamcelroy@gmail.com. They are also available at the circulation desk at Mechanicsburg Public Library.

The honoree will be honored at the May 21th banquet of the Woman’s Tourist Club when we look forward to acknowledging our exceptional and inspiring woman as well as our previous Empowered Women – Jean Rutan; Ellen Spinner, MS, CNP; Cecilia (Ce) Greene; Ann Bogard; Sondra Chester; Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Stacey Logwood, and Kay Miller.

By Pat McElroy

Submitted by the Woman’s Tourist Club

