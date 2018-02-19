U.S. Senate candidate to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

The Champaign County Republican Party is hosting the annual Lincoln Day Dinner Banquet, which is open to the public, on Friday, March 9, with a social gathering at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at the VFW BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

The keynote speaker will be Mike Gibbons, a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The charge to attend the event is $35 per person. The event is free to Champaign County Republican Party Century Club members.

Make checks payable to: Champaign County (Ohio) Republican Party and send them to Champaign County (Ohio) Republican Party, P.O. Box 175, Urbana, OH 43078. Reservations also can be made by emailing contact@champaigngop.com

RSVP deadline is Friday, March 1. Dinners without a reservation are not guaranteed. RSVP to Champaign County Republican Party, P.O. Box 175, Urbana, OH 43078.

A cash bar will be available. There will be no refunds after March 1.

Submitted story

Submitted by Rochiel Foulk, Champaign County Republican Party Executive Committee Chairman.

