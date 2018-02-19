Marijuana in M’Burg?

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council heard the first reading of an ordinance regarding the distribution, cultivation and processing of medical marijuana in the village during a regular meeting on Feb. 5. Mayor Greg Kimball reminded the council that there will be a public hearing on this matter at 6 p.m. on March 5 in the village building.

“I think you need to have some sort of structure so people know what you’re talking about,” said Solicitor Joe Jimenez. “If you just leave the topic too vaguely defined, people don’t know if you’re pro or con or what is even being proposed. So it has been my experience that it’s better to have some concrete structure there and say this is what we’re proposing, and then we listen to public comments and if necessary we can modify it.”

Council also heard the second reading of a resolution authorizing an Agency Agreement with the Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County to locate a buyer to develop certain properties, an ordinance accepting the petition for annexation of land belonging to Advanced Technology Products, and the third reading of an ordinance authorizing a public defender agreement with the Champaign County Commission.

Council member Scott Salee motioned that three ordinances updating the municipal code sections on administration, traffic and general offenses be passed on the first reading as an emergency; the ordinances were then passed on a roll call vote.

Village Administrator April Huggins Davis reported that the automatic readers in water meters soon need to be replaced with updated technology. She estimated it would cost $15-17,000 for new software and readers along with training. Kimball advised her to get a firm price so council could vote at the next meeting.

