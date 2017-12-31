Shooting incident near Mechanicsburg reportedly leaves 1 dead

MECHANICSBURG – The Champaign County coroner has been called to the scene in the aftermath of an “active shooter” at 9815 Loveless Road in southeast Champaign County.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, authorities were called to the address on the report of an active shooting situation with two people “down” at the scene. A trauma helicopter was soon dispatched to treat two wounded people.

Just after 2 p.m. the shooting incident was reported as contained. At 2:40 p.m. the coroner was called to the scene on the report of a deceased male.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.