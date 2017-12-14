Snow heralds Christmas event

The Mechanicsburg Marching Band brought musical warmth to the otherwise chilly winter day in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. Snow arrived just in time to frost the event in Christmas spirit.
Patty Clark was all dressed up in a Santa suit waiting on a hot drink at one of the concession stands in downtown Mechanicsburg on Saturday. The village officially opened its Christmas season with a parade and many other activities and the weather cooperated by furnishing snow.
