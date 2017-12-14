Murphy sworn in as new council member

MECHANICSBURG – Lyndsey Murphy was sworn in as a new Mechanicsburg Village Council member at their regular meeting on Monday, filling the seat vacated by Jodi Compton when she moved outside the village. Murphy is the owner of The Hive, an event space in downtown Mechanicsburg, and told the Daily Citizen she submitted her application because she wanted to be involved in a more impactful way in her community.

Mayor Greg Kimball said that in his almost 20 years being mayor he had never seen a group of more qualified applicants for a council seat. The remaining four applicants will remain in consideration for another council seat opening in January.

Council heard the third reading of an ordinance to define the duties and responsibilities of persons petitioning for closure of alleys or streets.

“There’s unimproved alleys around the village that never got paved or used or anything, and they’re attached to properties,” Village Administrator April Huggins-Davis explained. “When they get vacated they split them in half for adjoining neighbors.”

Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to vacate a portion of an unimproved alley extending from Spring to Prospect St. between lot 270 and 293. Huggins-Davis explained that the land owner had all the paperwork complete for this closure including a land survey and was planning to plant hemlock trees, build rain retention ponds and build a house on their property.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to modify the zoning ordinance of the Village of Mechanicsburg to authorize second story and upper floor residential uses within B3 Central Business District.

“In reviewing our zoning code, there is no provision for upstairs apartments,” Kimball said. “The zoning ordinance was written in 1969 and nobody has noticed it until now.”

Mechanicsburg Mayor Greg Kimball swears in new council member Lyndsey Murphy at the meeting on Monday. http://www.burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/12/web1_LyndseySwearIn.jpg Mechanicsburg Mayor Greg Kimball swears in new council member Lyndsey Murphy at the meeting on Monday. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen http://www.burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/12/web1_LyndseySwearInPrint.jpg Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

