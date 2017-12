MECHANICSBURG – Gentle Care Health Center is hosting the Mercy Health mobile mammography unit on Friday, Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Women ages 40 and older are welcome. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accommodated if any appointments are still available.

Most health insurances are accepted and will be billed (by Mercy Health). Uninsured women may qualify for funding as well.