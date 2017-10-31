Cirque Musica acrobats coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Cirque Musica presents “Heroes & Villains,” a world premiere event with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO). Under the direction of Maestro Peter Stafford Wilson, the SSO joins high flying acrobats presenting musical tales of good vs. evil, on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

This stunning evening of entertainment celebrates the world of Heroes and Villains from sci-fi and beyond in a Cirque-style musical production never seen before and will leave the audience of all ages in amazement. Music will be from the classical repertoire and modern movie hits including: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Superman, The Dark Knight, Holst Planets, Scheherazade, 2001 A Space Odyssey, and more.

Cirque Musica presents Heroes & Villains is an exciting and family oriented cirque show experience that brings the world of sci-fi and comics to life. The show features great repertoire in a fantasy world of Superheroes and Villains. This world “comes to life” thru the incredible display of talent from the cirque cast and through the musical selections. This will be a feast for the eyes and ears.

The SSO is also planning two special pre-concert activities for this night.

Opening Notes will feature the producer and acrobats of Cirque Musica at 4:15 p.m. in the Kuss Auditorium. The purpose of this pre-concert lecture/demonstration and question and answer session is to provide the audience background and context in the creation of the production and roles of the performers. Music, characters, costuming and staging will be discussed with the CEO and cast member panel as to how these elements are intertwined and imperative parts of the production from educational and overall performance perspectives.

At 4 p.m. in the Turner Studio Theatre the SSO will host, Kid’s Zone, geared toward students in the 3rd to 6th grade, with an instrument petting zoo, interactive games, and prizes. There is a special $10 student admission with an adult ticket purchase for this special set of activities and the concert.

Both pre-concert activities end at 4:45 p.m. in time for the 5 p.m. concert start.

For tickets please call 937-328-3874 or visit our website at www.springfieldsym.org. Concert sponsors are Tina and Plato Pavlatos and concert partner, Mercy Health. This presentation is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council and the Crane Group.

Cirque Musica presents Heroes & Villains is an exciting and family oriented cirque show experience that brings the world of sci-fi and comics to life. http://www.burgtelegram.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/10/web1_Hoop-3-Media.jpg Cirque Musica presents Heroes & Villains is an exciting and family oriented cirque show experience that brings the world of sci-fi and comics to life. Submitted photo from SSO

Submitted story

Information from Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Information from Springfield Symphony Orchestra.