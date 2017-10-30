Kaleidoscope of Hope Gala is November 17

SPRINGFIELD – Community Mercy Foundation announces that its annual gala will take place on Friday, November 17, in the former JC Penney at Upper Valley Mall, located at 1475 Upper Valley Pike.

This year’s gala, titled Kaleidoscope of Hope, benefits Mercy REACH (Recovery, Education, Advocacy, Care and Hope). Funds raised will allow Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital to expand the services provided to those recovering from and being treated for addiction and also provide funding for preventive efforts in area schools.

“The opioid crisis that is affecting the nation has also had a significant impact on Clark and Champaign counties. The epidemic affects local families, employers and emergency responders daily, with the emergency department staffs of Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital treating more than 955 substance abuse patients in the first seven months of 2017 alone, triple the total we saw in all of 2014,” says Marianne Potina, Vice President, Mission Integration, Mercy Health – Springfield and chair of this year’s event.

“We will continue to treat these patients but what happens once they leave the emergency department?” asks Kristy Kohl McCready, President, Community Mercy Foundation. “That is the gap in care that your generosity will address. Proceeds from Kaleidoscope of Hope will fund a case manager to work together with these patients to find specialized counseling, therapy, treatment, housing, healthcare and education to build their life skills and break the addiction cycle. When we help patients engage in positive behaviors and learning to manage life’s daily stressors, their chance for long-lasting recovery grows.”

Because prevention is a key strategy to reducing the risk of drug abuse, funds will also support anti-drug education in area schools.

Kaleidoscope of Hope begins at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and a raffle, followed by a gourmet dinner by Kohler Catering. An exciting live auction and dancing to music from The Dean Simms Bicentennial Band cap the evening. Individual tickets are $130; a table of 10 is $1200. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please call the Foundation Office at 937-523-6670

Community Mercy Foundation partners with donors to make lives better and communities stronger, with a special emphasis on those who are poor or under-served. We raise charitable funds for the not-for-profit programs and facilities of Mercy Health – Springfield, including hospitals, senior living facilities and community outreach programs.

Submitted story

Information from Community Mercy Foundation.

Information from Community Mercy Foundation.