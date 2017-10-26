Mechanicsburg flushing hydrants

MECHANICSBURG – The village will be flushing fire hydrants on Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 9-3 p.m. Flushing is done to remove sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes. Water is safe to drink. Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, residents should run the cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If it doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again. Residents should avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

Information from the Village of Mechanicsburg.

