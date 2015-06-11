Walters/Layne

Austin Layne and Whitney Walters

Jeff and Lisa Walters of Urbana announce the engagement of their daughter, Whitney Elizabeth Walters of Mechanicsburg, to Austin Levi Layne of Mechanicsburg.

The bride-elect graduated from Urbana High School in 2005 and Sinclair Community College in 2009. She is employed by Stoner Periodontic Specialists in Dublin.

Austin Layne is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Layne of Laurelville and Kimberly Layne of Mechanicsburg. He graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in 2002. He is employed by Gordon Food Service in Springfield.

The couple will be married June 6, 2015, at the Farm Event Center in Mechanicsburg.